Advertisement

Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Milwuakee

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee.

The toddler died Saturday night after shooting himself about 10:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested with criminal charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The victim has not been identified. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

At least eight other children have been killed in Milwaukee shootings so far this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Zorn Arena COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UWEC’s Zorn Arena reaches milestone
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February
Gas prices as of Sunday averaged about $2.89 per gallon for regular fuel in Eau Claire and...
Gas prices in western Wisconsin go up slightly during first week of May
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/10/21)