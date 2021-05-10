Downward trend continues for administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin officials reported the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week since Jan. 17, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout.

Last week, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 193,937 doses were administered to residents. During the week of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, there were 107,540 and 199,926 doses administered, respectively.

There have been more than 4.5 million doses administered in the state. While we are only two days into the week, officials note there have been 910 doses administered, so far.

DHS reports 44.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 37.4% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Today's #COVID19_WI update with cumulative counts and those reported since yesterday. And a reminder, if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone sick with #COVID19, you should get tested. You can even do it from home. Learn how: https://t.co/WfqNpXT4qe pic.twitter.com/zAW7ezuupu — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 10, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

Vaccinators report 2,586,346 people received at least one dose of a vaccine, only a couple thousand more than Sunday’s report. Percentage-wise, the state stood still at 44.4% of the population getting at least one shot of the arm.

Vaccinators added more people in their updates for completed vaccinations: That number grew by 8,000 to 2,179,950, showing 37.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

It’s been two months since Wisconsin last reported barely 200 new coronavirus cases, and one month since hospitals had fewer than 25 COVID-19 admissions.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 205 positive results out of a total 2,305 tests Monday -- not quite 9% (8.89%) of the people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. Factoring in all results, including people who get tested multiple times, 3.1% of tests came back positive over the past 7-day period. After a week stuck at 3.3%. the positivity rate started dropping over the weekend.

We had to go back to March 8 to find fewer cases, when there were 178 cases based on 2,054 tests. New cases were found in 34 counties, with 16 of them reporting only 1 or 2 cases.

The state reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row and the third Monday in a row. This is more of a reflection of how local and state health departments process death reports and add them to the daily state report. The death rate remains 1.14% of all cases, and the 7-day average is unchanged at 9 deaths per day. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State health officials further report 23 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period for COVID-19 treatment. That’s the fewest since April 11 when 21 hospital admissions were reported.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 322 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, six more than Sunday after taking discharges and deaths into account. Ninety-six of them were in ICU, which is 14 more in intensive care than the day before. There have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU for eight of the last 10 days, including the past three days.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

