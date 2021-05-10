Advertisement

Downward trend continues for administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Wisconsin

Wisconsin officials reported the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week...
Wisconsin officials reported the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week since Jan. 17, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout.(WEAU)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin officials reported the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week since Jan. 17, the sixth week of the vaccine rollout.

Last week, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 193,937 doses were administered to residents. During the week of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, there were 107,540 and 199,926 doses administered, respectively.

There have been more than 4.5 million doses administered in the state. While we are only two days into the week, officials note there have been 910 doses administered, so far.

DHS reports 44.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 37.4% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Vaccinators report 2,586,346 people received at least one dose of a vaccine, only a couple thousand more than Sunday’s report. Percentage-wise, the state stood still at 44.4% of the population getting at least one shot of the arm.

Vaccinators added more people in their updates for completed vaccinations: That number grew by 8,000 to 2,179,950, showing 37.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

It’s been two months since Wisconsin last reported barely 200 new coronavirus cases, and one month since hospitals had fewer than 25 COVID-19 admissions.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 205 positive results out of a total 2,305 tests Monday -- not quite 9% (8.89%) of the people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. Factoring in all results, including people who get tested multiple times, 3.1% of tests came back positive over the past 7-day period. After a week stuck at 3.3%. the positivity rate started dropping over the weekend.

We had to go back to March 8 to find fewer cases, when there were 178 cases based on 2,054 tests. New cases were found in 34 counties, with 16 of them reporting only 1 or 2 cases.

The state reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row and the third Monday in a row. This is more of a reflection of how local and state health departments process death reports and add them to the daily state report. The death rate remains 1.14% of all cases, and the 7-day average is unchanged at 9 deaths per day. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State health officials further report 23 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period for COVID-19 treatment. That’s the fewest since April 11 when 21 hospital admissions were reported.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 322 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, six more than Sunday after taking discharges and deaths into account. Ninety-six of them were in ICU, which is 14 more in intensive care than the day before. There have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU for eight of the last 10 days, including the past three days.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
The United States shows decreasing numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
US turning a corner in fight against COVID
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work