Valleyfair reopening on May 22

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A popular summer tourism attraction is set to reopen for the first time in nearly two years.

Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minn. will open on May 22, according to the park’s website.

The theme park closed its doors for the season in October of 2019. It never reopened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valleyfair will have several COVID-19 safety measures in place when it opens, including requiring masks and limiting park capacity. However, park general manager Paul Rehnborg told KSTP-TV as state restrictions are loosened, “it will become closer and closer to what a normal theme park experience would be.” Just last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide plan reducing coronavirus restrictions, with all mandates set to expire by no later than July 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.