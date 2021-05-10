Advertisement

Valleyfair reopening on May 22

Valleyfair
Valleyfair (KVLY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A popular summer tourism attraction is set to reopen for the first time in nearly two years.

Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minn. will open on May 22, according to the park’s website.

The theme park closed its doors for the season in October of 2019. It never reopened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valleyfair will have several COVID-19 safety measures in place when it opens, including requiring masks and limiting park capacity. However, park general manager Paul Rehnborg told KSTP-TV as state restrictions are loosened, “it will become closer and closer to what a normal theme park experience would be.” Just last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide plan reducing coronavirus restrictions, with all mandates set to expire by no later than July 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire

Latest News

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 10th
2nd
Trempealeau Co. Making Push to Become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary 05/10/2021
covid
Mobile Clinic Aims to Vaccinate Hmong Community 05/10/2021
UWEC student sculptures
UWEC art students make sculptures from nature
The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association off of Clairemont Avenue was the site...
Vaccine efforts geared towards Eau Claire’s Hmong population