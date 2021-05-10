Advertisement

Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man charged for failing to manage his son’s Type 1 diabetes resulting in the teen’s death will head to trial next February.

Robert Glazner, 52, is free on $100,000 bond, after posting the first $10,000 in cash.

On Aug. 4, 2017, police were called to the 900 block of Parcher Street in Wausau. Inside, officers said they found Bryden Glazner dead. An autopsy and toxicology testing found that Bryden died because his diabetes wasn’t properly cared for.

Robert Glazner was arrested Feb. 13, 2018 in Sheboygan. He’s charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Court documents state Bryden Glazner was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in December 2014. Investigators said Robert Glazner was resistant to diabetes management education.

Court documents state Bryden Glazner’s parents had shared custody.

Bryden had been staying with his father since July 31, 2017 until the time of his death. He father reported Bryden became ill Aug. 3, 2017 and was repeatedly vomiting. Court documents state Bryden’s blood sugar levels had not been check since Aug. 2, 2017.

On the date of his death, detectives stated it was clear Bryden Glazner was experiencing extreme thirst and was repeatedly vomiting. Investigators said Robert Glazner failed to check his son’s blood sugar levels or seek medical attention.

Bryden Glazner was a student at Mosinee High School.

