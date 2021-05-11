Advertisement

15-year-old cockatiel allegedly stolen from Tropic Waters Pet Center

Lily was allegedly stolen Friday night from Tropic Waters Pet Center in Eau Claire.
Lily was allegedly stolen Friday night from Tropic Waters Pet Center in Eau Claire.(Tropic Waters Pet Center)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire pet store is asking for any information regarding a stolen bird.

Lily, a male white face cockatiel, was allegedly stolen from the Tropic Waters Pet Center off of Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire Friday night.

According to the Store Owner Jim Reiman, Lily is a 15-year-old cockatiel who has been at the store for about six years.

He is believed to have been taken Friday night between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reiman says Lily is very trusting and familiar with people so he likely would have hopped on the hand of whomever took him and likely didn’t put up a fight.

The Eau Claire Police Department is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Please everyone keep and eye out for Lily, our white face cockatiel as he was stolen from us Friday evening. We are...

Posted by Tropic Waters Pet Center on Monday, May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified

Latest News

Steak
Steak On The Grill (5/11/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/11/21)
The seven-day vaccination rate has fallen by more than 50% from its peak one month ago in...
Seven-day average for COVID-19 cases, vaccinations continues to fall
Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income