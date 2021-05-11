15-year-old cockatiel allegedly stolen from Tropic Waters Pet Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire pet store is asking for any information regarding a stolen bird.

Lily, a male white face cockatiel, was allegedly stolen from the Tropic Waters Pet Center off of Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire Friday night.

According to the Store Owner Jim Reiman, Lily is a 15-year-old cockatiel who has been at the store for about six years.

He is believed to have been taken Friday night between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reiman says Lily is very trusting and familiar with people so he likely would have hopped on the hand of whomever took him and likely didn’t put up a fight.

The Eau Claire Police Department is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Please everyone keep and eye out for Lily, our white face cockatiel as he was stolen from us Friday evening. We are... Posted by Tropic Waters Pet Center on Monday, May 10, 2021

