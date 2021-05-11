Attorneys General sends letter to Facebook urging them to abandon Instagram for kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 10th, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and 43 other attorneys general wrote a letter to the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter called for Facebook to abandon their plans for an Instagram for children 13 and under. In March, Zuckerberg told congress the platform was still in its early phases and claimed it would give parents greater control over their children’s activity.

In the letter, the coalition expressed concerns for mental health and privacy. Concern for child predators was also cited along with cyberbullying. They used a variety of research and data to back up their points.

Rachel Shrader, an Eau Claire resident and parent, worries that the Facebook CEO is only concerned with turning a profit.

“Mark Zuckerberg just wants to make a ton for money there’s his motivation he doesn’t have any true compassion for the kids he could be impacting because they’re not his kids, they’re our kids,” Shrader said.

The letter also cast doubt on Facebooks ability to protect children by pointing out the company’s track record of not being able to do so.

Josh Patchin is a criminal justice professor at UW-Eau Claire and says he is in favor of the new platform because kids are already on social media and this can be a chance for people to have a say in the functionality of the new app.

“Kids are already using the app and they’re using the app without these protections and in many cases without their parents knowing about. So I think this is an opportunity for the public to have an input on what Facebook decides to do here,” Patchin said.

For parents like Shrader, the risks are still too high.

“There’s child sex trafficking and how frequently social media is used to groom our children, the fact that we would open the door for that even further for them to be exposed,” Shrader said.

To read the letter written by the coalition, click here.

