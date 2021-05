AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department is warning the public of fake $100 bills circulating.

The bills, pictured below, have the words “for motion picture use only” written several different places on the bill.

The Augusta Police is warning the public of fake $100 bills circulating. (Augusta Police Department)

The Augusta Police is warning the public of fake $100 bills circulating. (Augusta Police Department)

Police ask that if you find more fake bills, to contact them at 715-286-2252.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.