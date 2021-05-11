Boys & Girls Club offering ‘Summer Food Service Program’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced Tuesday that they would be sponsoring the “Summer Food Service Program”.

This program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides meals to children in the summer, when free and reduced-price lunches are unavailable.

The meals will be made available to children 18 and under. Those over 18 who are determined by a state of local public education agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in private or public school program during the school year may also receive free meals.

The Black River Falls Lunda Center will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Eau Claire Lee & Mary Markquart Center will provide them from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

We are proud to be a longstanding partner in this quality program to address the community need of food insecurity. This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available, " said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

