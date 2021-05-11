Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club offering ‘Summer Food Service Program’

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced Tuesday that they would be sponsoring the “Summer Food Service Program”.

This program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides meals to children in the summer, when free and reduced-price lunches are unavailable.

The meals will be made available to children 18 and under. Those over 18 who are determined by a state of local public education agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in private or public school program during the school year may also receive free meals.

The Black River Falls Lunda Center will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Eau Claire Lee & Mary Markquart Center will provide them from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

We are proud to be a longstanding partner in this quality program to address the community need of food insecurity. This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available, " said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified

Latest News

Cryptocurrency on the Rise
Cryptocurrency on the Rise
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges use "hot" wallets to facilitate transactions.
Weighing the pros and cons of cryptocurrency
Linsey (left) & Jaylin (right) Rezin
Tomah family building nursing legacy
Mayo Clinic Health System sees uptick in telehealth options