Former DHS head Andrea Palm confirmed for HHS #2 job

Former DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has been confirmed as Deputy Secretary of the Dept. of Health and Human Services.(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMTV) - The woman who led Wisconsin’s state health department through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic has been confirmed for the number two position in the Dept. of Health and Human Services on Tuesday morning.

By a 61 to 37 margin, former Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm was confirmed to serve as deputy secretary of the federal agency. Wisconsin’s senators split on confirming Palm with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin backing her and Republican Senator Ron Johnson giving the thumbs down.

Shortly before he was inaugurated, President Joe Biden nominated Palm for the HHS position. She arrived in Washington on the same day the president was sworn into office. At the time of her nomination, Gov. Tony Evers congratulated Palm and described her work at DHS during the pandemic as “extraordinary.”

“I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity. I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity,” he said in January.

Palm led the Dept. of Health Services for approximately two years without ever receiving a confirmation vote by the Republican-led Wisconsin Senate, guiding the agency the entire time, including the first nine months of the coronavirus outbreak, as secretary-designee.

Her successor, Karen Timberlake, has not been slated for a confirmation vote at this time as well.

