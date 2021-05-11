Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

Latest News

The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.
Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing