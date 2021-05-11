La Crosse Co. Health Department appoints new director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Audra Martine is selected as the new director of the La Crosse County Health Department. Martine is currently deputy director of the La Crosse County Human Services Department.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a team of dedicated and talented professionals at the La Crosse County Health Department,” Martine said. “The Health Department has a fundamental role to play in building a vibrant, healthy and safe La Crosse County for all residents and I’m excited about supporting that work.”

Martine grew up in Chaseburg and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology-human services from Viterbo University and master’s degrees in management and health and human services administration from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

She highlighted the Health Department’s ongoing role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic as a key priority as she transitions into her new job, but also emphasized the many other public services the department provides.

“Over the last year, COVID-19 has of course dominated the headlines, especially as the Health Department has become the key public communicator on the pandemic,” Martine said. “But the Health Department does so much more for our community, and as director I will make it my mission to champion that work and the employees who make it happen.”

Among the services provided by the Health Department are restaurant inspections, dental and immunization programs for low-income families, drinking and groundwater testing, animal control, communicable disease investigation, and numerous health education programs.

“As the pandemic has clearly shown, a robust public health system is essential, especially when it comes to supporting our most vulnerable community members,” Martine said.

She will take over from Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp, who has served as Interim Director of the Health Department since the departure of Jen Rombalski from the role. Rombalski left in February to take a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

