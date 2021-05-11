Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System sees uptick in telehealth options

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an increase in telehealth options for patients.

Mayo Clinic Health System held a virtual discussion about the advantages of telehealth.

Some of those advantages include more options for scheduling an appointment and allowing those with mobility issues to see a doctor sooner.

One Mayo Clinic official says the COVID-19 crisis forced them to adapt at a rapid rate. Before the pandemic, about 4 percent of visits were virtual. During the height of the pandemic, that number jumped to 85 percent.

Dr. Steve Ommen, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Chair of the Connected Care Committee says, “We kind of think that 20 percent is the new basement, and it’s going to continue to grow from there actually. So 20 percent is where we landed and actually Mayo Clinic is caring for more patients day-in-day-out today than we were in February of 2020, because we we’re taking care of patients in a different way.”

