Mental health is top public health concern in Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A report shows that mental health is the top public health concern in the Chippewa Valley.

According to assessments made by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, drug use and mental health were the top health concerns in each county, respectively. 68% of respondents in Chippewa Co. and 64% in Eau Claire Co. indicated mental health as a major public health concern.

Other public health issues that were most frequently noted include alcohol misuse, obesity, chronic disease, and healthy nutrition.

You can read the Eau Claire Co. report here, and you can read the Chippewa Co. report here.

A series of data points detailing mental health concerns in Eau Claire Co. (Eau Claire City-County Health Dept.)

Comprising each report were reviews of local, state and national health issues and comparisons, interactions with local residents and health coalitions, and a survey done on community health. According to Melissa Ives, the project manager for the community health assessment, the process took eight months.

Noted in the assessment was that communicable disease ranked higher than previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but didn’t appear to be a top concern among residents in either county, said Ives.

“One thing we heard over and over again is that the pandemic made everything else worse, especially due to the toll social isolation took on mental health,” Ives said.

The reports are used to facilitate community health improvement. Each assessment takes place every three years.

Contributors to the assessment include HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, the United Way of the Chippewa Valley, and each county’s respective health departments.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.