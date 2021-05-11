Advertisement

Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid

The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.
The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.(Star Tribune Photo/Glen Stubbe via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s state government will get about $200 million more than it was expecting under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package.

The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expressing hope that new guidelines over how states can spend the aid might help speed up the slow pace of negotiations over the state’s next budget.

The legislative session is due to adjourn next Monday. but the governor and leaders of the divided Legislature have yet to agree on budget targets. Senate Republicans, House Democrats and Walz are still trading offers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

Latest News

A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing
(Source: KATV)
Spring planting still behind the five year average
The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever...
Wisconsin to vote on requiring national anthem
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/11/21)