National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a mostly symbolic bill passed by the state Assembly.
The Assembly passed the proposal on a bipartisan 74-22 vote Tuesday.
The measure now heads to the Senate. Democrats derided it as a political stunt that was unworkable.
The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.