Seven-day average for COVID-19 cases, vaccinations continues to fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccine administration is declining in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services dashboard, the seven-day average for vaccination is 26,645 as of May 10. Wisconsin’s peak was 64,249 on April 11. That means the seven-day vaccination rate has fallen by more than 50% from its peak in one month.

Seven-day averages for new positive COVID-19 cases fell to 503 from 532, although 13 new deaths were reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The 4,723 new vaccinations is the smallest increase reported on a Tuesday since at least February 23, which is as far back as our tracking goes for that metric. The situation for completed vaccinations is similar: The 12,052 completed vaccinations is the smallest increase reported on a Tuesday since February 10, when vaccinations were still restricted by age or occupation.

Tuesday marks the 150th day since vaccinations started in Wisconsin. As of Tuesday, the federal government has allocated 4,872,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to our state, and vaccinators administered 4,724,130 of them. In the long game, that averages to almost 31,500 doses (31,494) a day. Our 7-day average isn’t too far below that, at 30,544 shots per day over the past week, according to our calculations, but state numbers show a sharp decline since peaking the week of April 4, when the 7-day average was over 62,000 shots per day.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed 517 new coronavirus cases in 58 counties. They were 17% of the day’s 3,013 test results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The rolling, 7-day average fell sharply from 532 to 503 cases per day. The latest 7-day average for the positivity rate including all tests is down to 3.1%. A total 603,820 cases have been confirmed since February 5, 2020.

The state added 13 more deaths in 8 counties to COVID-19′s death toll, bringing it to 6,917. Deaths were reported in Dane, Manitowoc, Milwaukee (3), Polk, Rock (2), Washburn, Washington and Waukesha (3) counties. The 7-day average rose from 9 to 10 deaths per day, even though no deaths were added to the count on Saturday or Sunday. The death rate rose from 1.14% to 1.15%. It was also at 1.15% on Saturday before falling back to 1.14%; it had fallen as low as 1.13% in late April.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS also reported 70 more hospitalizations between Monday and Tuesday mornings -- more than the past two days combined. The percentage of hospitalizations rose from 4.9% to 5.0% of all known coronavirus cases, even though the 7-day average fell to 53 patients admitted per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 322 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, with 96 in ICU. There have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU for eight of the last 10 days.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

