Siblings have their babies born at the same hospital on the same day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s not everyday that you hear of siblings having their babies born together. That is exactly what happened to Jacob Luttropp and his sister Katie Ross.

The babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire on May 2nd.

Ross and her husband Matt welcomed a baby boy named Finley into the world. A little less than two hours later, Jacob and his wife Caitlin had a daughter named Maeve.

Katie and Jacob already had a close bond, even though they are seven years apart. Jacob was born two days after Katie’s birthday. This was just icing on the cake.

“I’m close with my sister and brother-in-law already and this makes it even more special that our daughter and Finley will also share birthdays,” Jacob said.

The same midwife delivered both babies. Caitlin went into labor about 20 hours before Katie with their midwife going back and forth between the rooms.

Finley was born first and then came Maeve.

The moms also bonded during their pregnancy journey.

“With this being the first baby there were a lot of questions. It was nice that we could bounce that off of each other and relate and just fun overall just going through it at the same time,” Katie said.

Caitlin also agrees that sharing this adventure with one another brought them closer.

“We’ve been doing this together from the very beginning. From the day we announced we were pregnant until the very end. It’s been very special, it’s always nice to go through a life changing experience with someone, but have that someone be your sister is the best,” Caitlin said.

As fate would have it, they unexpectedly announced they were having a baby together too. Katie and Matt announced they were expecting on a video call Jacob and Caitlin and their parents. Jacob and his wife had not told anyone yet about their bundle of joy, but they decided to add on to announcement marking the beginning of a beautiful experience.

The babies didn’t share all the spotlight together. The parents did decide to have separate baby showers.

“With them not knowing what they were having and we did find out, we wanted them to have a special moment just for them,” Katie said.

Matt and the other parents are excited to see the babies grow together.

“It’ll be neat watching the kids grow up and them being able to play together kind of be more like brother and sister than cousins if anything,” Matt said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.