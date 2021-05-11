Advertisement

Spooner man sentenced to prison in second federal meth related charge

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Gray Television)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 51-year-old Spooner man was sentenced Friday in his second federal meth related charge.

Brian Dennis was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison by Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. He was sentenced for possessing more than 50 grams of meth with an intent to distribute. Following the prison sentence, Dennis will have five years of extended supervision.

Dennis pled guilty to the charge in February of 2021. He had been arrested with 153.7 grams of meth.

The court noted that he had been previously sentenced in federal court for distributing meth, which he served five years for. Dennis told the court he had relapsed which led him to return to drug trafficking.

