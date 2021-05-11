Spring planting still behind the five year average

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring planting moved ahead last week across the country and across the state. According to this week’s Crop Progress Report, farmers now have 67% of the corn in across the nation—about 15% behind the 5 year average. They also have 42% of their soybeans in—20% behind average. Furthest along with corn planting are farmers in Iowa and Minnesota with Iowa 86% planted and Minnesota at 85%. Other leading corn growing states are also slightly behind as Indian is 46% planted, Nebraska is at 71%, Nebraska farmers are 71% finished while Ohio is only 27% planted. The only state ahead of last year is Illinois with 74% of their corn planted—8% ahead of last year. Leading in soybean planting are Iowa with 67% of their beans planted and Minnesota at 65% finished. Illinois is at 57%, Indiana is 46% finished with Nebraska at 71% planted, Indiana at 46% and Ohio at 27%.

Wisconsin farmers now have 49% of their corn planted—about 2 days behind last year. About 5% of the early planted crop has now emerged—2 days ahead of last year. The soybean crop is now 34% planted across the state—a day ahead of last year’s progress. This week’s report also shows 82% of the oats are in and 77% of the fall potato crop has been planted. Farmers also report 72% of their hay crop and 88% of the winter wheat are in good to excellent condition. Soil moisture this week has improved slightly as it’s now rated 73% adequate to surplus, 21% short and 6% very short. West central parts of the state are the driest at 18% very short, 35% short and just 47% adequate to surplus.

Some Democrats in the House say they don’t like and won’t support President Joe Biden’s tax plan that calls for a step-up in basis. They said the capital gains tax that would hit a farm at the death of the owners could force the survivors to sell part or all of the farm just to pay the stepped up taxes. USDA officials say the Biden plan includes an exemption for agriculture but those Democrats want to see it in writing.

Gasoline isn’t the only commodity we’ve seen go up in price. So has the price of chicken. Experts say one reason is the expansion of chicken items on fast food menus in recent years and they say more chicken options are coming. Last year boneless chicken breasts sold for about a dollar a pound. Now they’re over $2.

