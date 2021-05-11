Advertisement

Steaks on the grill

Wisconsin Beef Council
Wisconsin Beef Council recipes for steaks on the grill
Wisconsin Beef Council recipes for steaks on the grill(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes for steaks on the grill!

CITRUS-RUBBED BEEF TOP SIRLOIN & FRUIT KABOBS

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Center Cut, Boneless (about 1 pound)

1 medium orange

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums

Garnish

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

COOKING:

Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in separate food safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145?°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

GRILLED FLANK STEAK AND POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/4 pounds)

1/2 cups barbecue sauce

1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend

1/2 cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

8 ounces Bibb lettuce

Potato Salad

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound small new potatoes, quartered, boiled, drained and cooled

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 slice bacon, cooked, cooled and crumbled

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill

Garnish:

1/2 cup French fried onions (optional)

COOKING:

Combine barbecue sauce, horseradish and Cajun seasoning in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine balsamic vinaigrette and peppers in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in large bowl. Add potatoes, green onions, bacon, chives and dill; mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Brush beef Flank Steak with barbecue sauce. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with remaining barbecue sauce during last 5 to 10 minutes. Remove steak from grill; thinly slice steak diagonally across the grain; keep warm.

Divide lettuce between four plates. Top with potato salad and steak. Drizzle with prepared balsamic dressing and peppers. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Garnish with onions, as desired.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

Latest News

Diaper Drive
Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year Gala raised more than $110,000
Boys & Girls Clubs 2021 Virtual Youth of the Year Gala raised more than $110,000
Diaper Drive to benefit low income families
Diaper Drive to wipe out diaper need in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties underway
Diaper Drive to benefit low income families
Diaper Drive to benefit low-income families in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties