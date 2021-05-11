EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes for steaks on the grill!

CITRUS-RUBBED BEEF TOP SIRLOIN & FRUIT KABOBS

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Center Cut, Boneless (about 1 pound)

1 medium orange

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums

Garnish

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

COOKING:

Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in separate food safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145?°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

GRILLED FLANK STEAK AND POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/4 pounds)

1/2 cups barbecue sauce

1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend

1/2 cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

8 ounces Bibb lettuce

Potato Salad

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound small new potatoes, quartered, boiled, drained and cooled

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 slice bacon, cooked, cooled and crumbled

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill

Garnish:

1/2 cup French fried onions (optional)

COOKING:

Combine barbecue sauce, horseradish and Cajun seasoning in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine balsamic vinaigrette and peppers in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in large bowl. Add potatoes, green onions, bacon, chives and dill; mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Brush beef Flank Steak with barbecue sauce. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with remaining barbecue sauce during last 5 to 10 minutes. Remove steak from grill; thinly slice steak diagonally across the grain; keep warm.

Divide lettuce between four plates. Top with potato salad and steak. Drizzle with prepared balsamic dressing and peppers. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Garnish with onions, as desired.

