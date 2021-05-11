Advertisement

Ten years after Timmothy Pitzen’s disappearance, new image shows what he could look like today

The missing boy would be 16-year-old now
Timmothy Pitzen, age 6 (left) and an age progressed photos showing what he may look like today.
Timmothy Pitzen, age 6 (left) and an age progressed photos showing what he may look like today.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AURORA Ill. (WMTV) - Ten years since to the day since Timmothy Pitzen disappeared, a new age progressed image shows what the boy might look like today as a teenager.

The National Center of Missing & Exploited Children released the picture Tuesday as Timmothy’s family holds out hope that he may one day be found.

“It’s hard to believe that we have been searching for Timmothy for ten long years now,” his father Jim Pitzen said. “We believe he is out there and we hope every day that he will make his way home.”

According to the agency, Timmothy’s mother, Amy Pitzen, picked up the six-year-old unexpectedly from his Aurora, Illinois, school on May 11, 2011. Three days later, she was found dead in a hotel in Rockford and Timmothy had disappeared.

Investigators determined Amy had died by suicide and left a note indicating Timmothy would be well taken care of, the Center recounted.

NCMEC spokesperson Angeline Hartmann explained that their age progression photos can help find missing children.

“Because Timmothy has been missing since 2011, it can be tough to look at this image and realize that little Timmothy is now 16 years old,” she said. “But this is the face that we ask everybody to look at closely, because we know that it’s one way he can be found.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aurora Police Department’s Timmothy Pitzen Tip Line at (630) 256-5516.

