Tomah family building nursing legacy

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Nursing continues to play an important role in health care, and for Linsey and Jaylin Rezin the profession runs in the family.

National Nurses Week is nearing a close, paying tribute to nurses across the country for their tireless work.

It’s work that Linsey Rezin knows all too well, as her grandmother was a registered nurse in the Army.

Linsey says she was “called to be a nurse” after caring for her grandmother in high school.

She’s been a nurse for 20 years at Tomah Health, and now her daughter is following in her footsteps.

Jaylin Rezin is working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Tomah Health, a decision she made after being inspired by her mother and through an experience as a patient.

“When I was a freshman in high school I was diagnosed with POTS, which is postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome,” Jaylin detailed. “I was in the hospital a lot that year and the nurses and all the doctors helped me a lot, and I was inspired by them.”

Linsey adds she never put pressure on Jaylin to become a nurse, but is proud that her daughter is following a similar path as her.

“I made a vow early on that I would be organic about it and not try to push my children into nursing, although it’s been in our family, so secretly I was hoping,” Linsey said. “I didn’t think that Jaylin would, which I don’t know why I didn’t think that because she’s probably one of the most empathetic and compassionate young ladies I know.”

Bringing in a generational health care worker like Jaylin is part of Tomah Health’s goal to bolster its workforce through younger students.

“We’ve partnered with the school district such as where Jaylin Rezin came from, we do clinical sites for all of the local colleges and universities,” said Tracy Myhre, Chief Nursing Officer at Tomah Health. “It’s the forethought to make sure that we get people in the doors, get exposure to us, hopefully they like us and we grow our own.”

Even though the pandemic has created new challenges for nurses, both Linsey and Jaylin have key pieces of advice they follow while continuing to care for patients.

“A wise woman once told me a story, she always thought about ‘what if that was my grandma or what if that was my mom’, and I always think about my grandma,” Linsey said. “That kind of humbles you and it brings you back to why we’re here.”

“My mom told me when I was young and it’s always stuck with me that you need to treat people how you want them to treat you, I use that in my personal life and my professional life,” Jaylin added.

National Nurses Week culminates on May 12th, celebrating the birth of Florence Nightingale.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.