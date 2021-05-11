Advertisement

Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people killed in a Monday morning crash on Highway 29 are identified.

Camellia Kelch, 38, and Camellia’s son Isaiah Kelch, 13, were both from Cadott. They were killed when their vehicle, traveling westbound, crossed the median and collided with the front of an eastbound semi trailer on Highway 29 near Lake Wissota late Monday morning, ejecting both occupants from their vehicle.

The driver of the semi trailer, a 39-year-old man from Maiden Rock, was not identified, and sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The semi trailer overturned, spilling its load of wheat grain across the eastbound lanes of Highway 29 past the County Highway J onramp.

Highway 29′s eastbound lanes were closed at the County Highway X exit for over six hours Monday as crews worked to clean up after the crash.

