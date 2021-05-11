UWEC art students make sculptures from nature

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four, UW-Eau Claire art students created sculptures along the Chippewa Valley River Trail as part of their final projects.

They had to find a location and create a piece of art using the materials found there, including any litter that might be around.

A giant bird’s nest was made by one of the students with an egg made out of the litter found near by.

The instructor of the course says any of the “unnatural” pieces of the art were removed so they could become a part of nature.

“The nest is still there and it just become a part of the environment and nature will take its course with it,” said UWEC Assistant Professor of Art Cedar Marie.

Three of the sculptures can be found along the bike path behind the Haas Fine Arts Center. The other is located near the Water Street Bridge.

