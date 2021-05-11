Advertisement

UWEC art students make sculptures from nature

UWEC student sculptures
UWEC student sculptures(WEAU)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four, UW-Eau Claire art students created sculptures along the Chippewa Valley River Trail as part of their final projects.

They had to find a location and create a piece of art using the materials found there, including any litter that might be around.

A giant bird’s nest was made by one of the students with an egg made out of the litter found near by.

The instructor of the course says any of the “unnatural” pieces of the art were removed so they could become a part of nature.

“The nest is still there and it just become a part of the environment and nature will take its course with it,” said UWEC Assistant Professor of Art Cedar Marie.

Three of the sculptures can be found along the bike path behind the Haas Fine Arts Center. The other is located near the Water Street Bridge.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire

Latest News

2nd
Trempealeau Co. Making Push to Become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary 05/10/2021
covid
Mobile Clinic Aims to Vaccinate Hmong Community 05/10/2021
The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association off of Clairemont Avenue was the site...
Vaccine efforts geared towards Eau Claire’s Hmong population
Audra Martine - La Crosse Co. Health Dept.
La Crosse Co. Health Department appoints new director