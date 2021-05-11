Vaccine efforts geared towards Eau Claire’s Hmong population

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued in Eau Claire County.

This included the area’s Hmong community, lining up for doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We want you to get the vaccine and not have any barriers to get that or challenges; we’re trying to come to people and the places where they live work and play,” says Cortney Nicholson, community health educator with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Nicholson says the mobile clinic at Hmong Mutual, made possible by a grant, is aimed at boosting vaccine confidence within this demographic.

“It’s working with them to make sure they have information that can easily be translated or modified to really connect the population that we’re trying to reach,” Nicholson says.

Mao Xiong with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association says providing a comfortable setting helps reduce vaccine hesitancy.

“We understand that it’s hard for our Hmong population just to go out somewhere and not be guaranteed a Hmong interpreter,” says Xiong.

Xiong says language should not be a barrier keeping the Hmong community from rolling up its sleeve that’s why part of the process involves offering interpreters on location to help those within the Hmong community get through the registration process.

“A lot of our elderly especially don’t speak or understand much English especially having to fill out consent forms, just registration process, just all that stuff,” says Xiong.

“We know that challenges will continue to arise but making sure that we’re doing the best that we can to meet them,” says Nicholson.

As long as the lines keep coming, Xiong says they hope to continue hosting vaccine clinics.

Wisconsin DHS reports more than 39% of caucasian residents in Eau Claire County are fully vaccinated against the virus, verses roughly 30% of Asian American residents.

