Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(none (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution up Tuesday comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August say the issue there is a national crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning that even if it passes Evers would not be required to take any action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Spooner man sentenced to prison in second federal meth related charge
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Wisconsin-native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from Brewers
The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid.
Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
Republicans to attempt veto overrides on COVID-19 bills