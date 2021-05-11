Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leader cites bogus COVID info to nix request

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly erroneously insisted that COVID-19 can’t be transmitted through the air last month when rejecting an immunocompromised Democratic lawmaker’s request to be allowed to work virtually.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Legislature’s human resources director each rejected requests from state Rep. Jodi Emerson to be allowed to participate in floor sessions and committee hearings from her office instead of in person.

Vos said in a statement that Emerson has been offered a number of accommodations “and has yet to respond to the Legislative Human Resources Office on the matter.”

Emerson’s lawyer wrote to Vos that the denial violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

