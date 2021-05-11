Advertisement

Wisconsin to vote on requiring national anthem

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever...
The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a bill up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The sweeping proposal received bipartisan support in committee, even as a group representing parks and recreation areas across the state questioned whether it was an unmanageable mandate.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
WSAW
Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

Latest News

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes
Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold
The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills.
Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd’s death
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Republicans want to speed up job-search requirement for unemployment benefits