Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

