Black River Falls man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 36-year-old Black River Falls man has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide in Jackson County court after being accused of shooting at his wife.

Court records show Johnathan Heller has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide- domestic abuse, first degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, endanger safety/ reckless use of firearm, disorderly conduct and contact after domestic abuse arrest.

The criminal complaint says on May 5 a female called 911 saying her husband had shot her and that she had left the residence but a toddler was still there.

Deputies arrived at the residence in the Town of Manchester where they were met by Heller. He was carrying the toddler, announcing that he was unarmed. He then handed the child off to law enforcement and put his hands behind his back.

Officials met with the victim at a gas station, where they noted holes and damage to the front of her vehicle. She told law enforcement that she had gone to work but Heller had to stay home from work because he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The child also had to stay home due to the COVID-19 diagnosis. She continued to tell officials how she called multiple times to check in the two but never heard back. She stated she was worried because she knew how quickly a person with COVID could become seriously ill.

The victim said she then left work went to the residence to check up on Heller and the child. She found them to be okay and started talking to Heller. She then noticed Heller with the gun as she started to back out of the residence. She continued to tell law enforcement that Heller fired at her vehicle.

