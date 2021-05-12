Children ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children ages 12 and over will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, pending final approval from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Area health care providers are allowing children ages 12 to 15 to be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments as soon as Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System and Friday and Gundersen Health System.

Mayo Clinic says that children ages 12 to 17 will need a parent or guardian to make the appointments and accompany them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Details on how to schedule appointments online, through Mayo’s app, or over the phone can be found here.

Gundersen Health System will begin administering vaccine doses to 12- to 15-year-olds on Friday, May 14. CVS pharmacies across the nation, including over a dozen locations in Wisconsin, will also begin providing vaccine doses to children ages 12 to 15 on Friday. For both, parental consent is required for people under the age of 18 and both are accepting walk-ins.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under 18 years of age.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.