Advertisement

Children ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin this week

Area vaccine providers are allowing children ages 12 to 15 to be scheduled for COVID-19...
Area vaccine providers are allowing children ages 12 to 15 to be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments as soon as Thursday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children ages 12 and over will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, pending final approval from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Area health care providers are allowing children ages 12 to 15 to be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments as soon as Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System and Friday and Gundersen Health System.

Mayo Clinic says that children ages 12 to 17 will need a parent or guardian to make the appointments and accompany them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Details on how to schedule appointments online, through Mayo’s app, or over the phone can be found here.

Gundersen Health System will begin administering vaccine doses to 12- to 15-year-olds on Friday, May 14. CVS pharmacies across the nation, including over a dozen locations in Wisconsin, will also begin providing vaccine doses to children ages 12 to 15 on Friday. For both, parental consent is required for people under the age of 18 and both are accepting walk-ins.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under 18 years of age.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Latest News

A government advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older on...
EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers