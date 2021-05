EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A microchip clinic for dogs is scheduled for Saturday, May 22. The clinic begins at 9 a.m. at Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire (443 WI 93 Trunk).

100 microchips are available. A $10 donation is suggested but not required. All donations will go to the Chippewa Humane Association.

Microchip Clinic (Lost Dogs of WI)

