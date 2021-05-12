Advertisement

Eau Claire Cavaliers celebrate 50 years

Eau Claire Cavs
Eau Claire Cavs(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a year without play, the Eau Claire Cavaliers are celebrating their 50th season! The organization says they were created, with the efforts of many baseball enthusiasts in 1971, to showcase America’s pastime and encourage the younger generations to love the game of baseball beyond the game itself, this team says they have been able to support and make substantial donations to six local baseball organizations. To celebrate this milestone they have many events lined up - and hope to get the Cavs community reunited again.

Nicole Brannigan, Eau Claire Cavs President told WEAU, “For the 50th season were going to have a 50th anniversary weekend so on July 31st an alumni game a two inning softball style game we are inviting all of our alumni back to play. It’s going to start at 12 o clock and then we will have a seven inning game against Westmont and then a banquet later that night.”

Click here for more details on their celebration activities.

