Advertisement

Entire Adams-Friendship senior class accepted at Mid-State Technical College

The partnership between Mid-State and Adams-Friendship High School helps advance the statewide 60 Forward initiative
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will admit all graduating seniors from Adams-Friendship High School for the upcoming school year in an effort to grant more students access to higher education across Wisconsin.

On May 7, Mid-State Technical College President Dr. Shelly Mondeik informed graduating seniors that they’d each been accepted for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.

“College admission is often a stressful time, and it can cause a lot of anxiety for students, and this really just removes that barrier,” Dr. Mandy Lang, Mid-State’s vice president of student services & enrollment management said.

Each senior received an official acceptance letter and packet with information about options offered at Mid-State campuses, advising and financial aid information, transfer information, and a schedule to receive personalized next-step assistance before their high school graduation. The partnership between Mid-State and Adams-Friendship High School helps advance the statewide 60 Forward initiative, a joint effort of Wisconsin Technical Colleges, the UW System, and the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities to increase post-secondary attainment to 60% by 2027.

The initiative stems from evidence from the Lumina Foundation’s “A Stronger Nation Report” that 60% of the workforce will need a post-secondary credential by 2025 to meet demands.

“The demand for skills gained, especially in a two-year technical degree program is really on the rise. And there’s no end in sight with that,” Long said.

According to Wisconsin Technical College System data, more than 50% of high school students attend a technical college within one or two years of graduating from high school. The majority of students start at a university and then transfer to a technical college.

A handful of students have shown interest in joining Mid-State for the school year. Adams-Friendship High School said they are grateful for the opportunity, as a high percentage of students are first-generation high school graduates who need extra assistance in taking the next step for their future.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Latest News

Joshua Perren mugshot
Wisconsin man sentenced on drug charges in Gogebic County
Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS briefing on 5/8/2020 (WSAW photo)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Advocates and those with disabilities said the Republican-backed measures put those with...
Wisconsin disabled community opposes election law changes
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash