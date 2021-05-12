Advertisement

Goldschmidt, Cards erupt in 11th, beat Brews, 4th win in row

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 for their fourth straight victory. Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he hit a two-run drive. O’Neill delivered a three-run shot to break it open. St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors. The Brewers wasted a brilliant effort from starter Freddy Peralta, who struck out eight and gave up just one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings.

