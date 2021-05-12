Advertisement

Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe

Harmonie Clauer
Harmonie Clauer(Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Harmonie has been located and is safe, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office says in an update.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An endangered missing person alert has been issued for the Grant Co. teen who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for Harmonie Clauer on Wednesday afternoon, saying she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. along Prospect Street, in Bloomington.

Authorities noted Harmonie is diabetic and left her cell phone at her home when she left in an unknown direction.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Harmonie stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has short, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt, a black and white hat, and torn blue jeans.

She was also wearing a brown wig, giving her shoulder-length hair like in the photo being distributed over her.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Harmonie Clauer. She was last seen near...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

