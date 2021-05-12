Children ages 12-15 should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine ‘within days’ in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday.

This week, Weideman distributed information about the decision to provide emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15. While some states are already administering the vaccine to that age group, Weideman said that Wisconsin takes time to coordinate and communicate new information.

“It’s common in Wisconsin that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will take a few days to give information to local health departments,” Weideman said.

Public figures and others who distribute information through digital media have questioned the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent coronavirus. Weideman says that only one person out of over 24,000 vaccinated in Chippewa Co. has been confirmed to have a positive COVID-19 case after completing their vaccination series. The efficacy rates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 90%.

For those who are reluctant to get a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna, Weideman says those vaccines are more effective when receiving both recommended doses in the series. About three-percent of Chippewa Co. residents, or 727 total people, have not come back for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

37.5% of Chippewa Co. residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series. 41.6% of county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Fully-vaccinated rates for people ages 65 and over in Chippewa County reached 80% as of Wednesday.

A special Johnson & Johnson clinic is being held Wednesday, May 12 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Chippewa Co. courthouse. A Moderna clinic is being held at the Chippewa Co. courthouse Thursday, May 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Weideman said that the COVID-19 vaccine finder tool could help residents locate their nearest vaccine provider. Chippewa Co. also lists community providers on their vaccine appointment page, which you can find by clicking here.

Community vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. continue to have availability, and walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the Chippewa Co. courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 16 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Cases are on the decline in Chippewa Co., but the county remains at high risk for spread of COVID-19.

The month of May is asthma awareness month, and Weideman provided details about how COVID-19 can have a greater impact on those with asthma.

Last week, Weideman provided some insight to Pfizer’s push to provide vaccines to people ages 12 and over, as well as what local school districts are doing regarding masking and physical distancing. Weideman also detailed the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services’ efforts to bring vaccines to organizations and how that might impact the area.

