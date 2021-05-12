Advertisement

Miller Genuine Draft will never launch a hard seltzer- unless it’s into the sky

(Brennan Linsley | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miller Genuine Draft is set to launch a hard seltzer- straight into the sky.

The beer brand announced Monday that it has no intention of creating a hard seltzer and will instead stock a 21-foot rocket full of some of the top seltzer brands, then launch it into the air.

Global vice president for the Miller family of brands Sofia Colucci said people have been asking Miller if they will ever join the hard seltzer market.

“We want to be clear: We will never launch a seltzer,” said Colucci. " Miller is unapologetically about beer. The only way we will ever launch a seltzer is if we’re launching it into oblivion.”

Video of the launch will be streamed at 4 p.m. ET Thursday on Miller Lite’s Twitter and Facebook account.

