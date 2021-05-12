Gas leak in Osseo prompts evacuation, traffic detours Wednesday
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A natural gas leak is requiring evacuation of residents and traffic detours in Osseo Wednesday.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the gas leak occurred near the intersection of Park Avenue and West Street on the southwest side of Osseo Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. This prompted emergency officials to notify and evacuate residents in the area and divert traffic coming into Osseo from the south.
The Osseo Police Department says that a gas line was struck during road construction. The department says that the line was shut off and capped and residents should be able to return to their homes later Wednesday morning.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area until the line was shut off and capped, and it was safe for people to return to their homes.
Motorists entering Osseo from the south on Highway 53 were rerouted onto County Highway H west, then north on County Highway O and County Highway OOO to Highway 10 east and west.
