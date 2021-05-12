Advertisement

Gas leak in Osseo prompts evacuation, traffic detours Wednesday

A gas leak occurred near Park Avenue and West Street on the southwest side of Osseo Wednesday...
A gas leak occurred near Park Avenue and West Street on the southwest side of Osseo Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A natural gas leak is requiring evacuation of residents and traffic detours in Osseo Wednesday.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the gas leak occurred near the intersection of Park Avenue and West Street on the southwest side of Osseo Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. This prompted emergency officials to notify and evacuate residents in the area and divert traffic coming into Osseo from the south.

The Osseo Police Department says that a gas line was struck during road construction. The department says that the line was shut off and capped and residents should be able to return to their homes later Wednesday morning.

***UPDATE 9:45AM - GAS LEAK IS UNDER CONTROL AND THE AREA IS BACK OPEN. TRAFFIC ON US HWY 53 INTO OSSEO FROM THE SOUTH...

Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Authorities asked people to avoid the area until the line was shut off and capped, and it was safe for people to return to their homes.

Motorists entering Osseo from the south on Highway 53 were rerouted onto County Highway H west, then north on County Highway O and County Highway OOO to Highway 10 east and west.

Notice to the City of Osseo: During the road construction a gas line was struck and opened. The area of Park Ave., Pine...

Posted by Osseo WI Police Department on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt

Latest News

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa Co. Dept. of Public Health provides a COVID-19 situation report...
Children ages 12-15 should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine ‘within days’ in Wisconsin
Lac du Flambeau President John Johnson Sr. says increased drug abuse has claimed those most...
Tribal leader says pandemic has increased drug abuse
Nearly 80% of people with migraine disease are women