Advertisement

Nearly 80% of people with migraine disease are women

By Holly Chilsen
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with migraine experience unrelenting headaches, nausea, dizziness and light sensitivity that come with migraine attacks. But it doesn’t end there, migraine encompasses all aspects of life, frequently causing anxiety, depression and impacting personal and professional lives.

According to a new survey of nearly 1,200 people with migraine disease conducted by the National Headache Foundation, people feel an overwhelming and significant burden from their disease and an inability to control it. Migraine disease limits what they can do, resulting in not being able to make plans with friends, family or colleagues due to its unpredictability. In fact, people with migraine report feeling like life is passing them by.

While there are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks, people with migraine are not receiving the relief they desire. This new data show that people are unhappy with how their disease is being managed in fact, 84% of people taking a preventive treatment wish there was a better option. Because of the uncertainty they feel frustrated, exhausted and stressed. The survey also found education gaps and increased challenges among black and Hispanic people dealing with migraine disease.

On May 11, Jill Dehlin, a person with migraine, patient advocate and chairperson of the National Headache Foundation Patient Leadership Council, joined Sunrise 7 to share the real-life experiences of people with migraine and why a majority of those with migraine are women.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt

Latest News

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa Co. Dept. of Public Health provides a COVID-19 situation report...
Children ages 12-15 should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine ‘within days’ in Wisconsin
A gas leak occurred near Park Avenue and West Street on the southwest side of Osseo Wednesday...
Gas leak in Osseo prompts evacuation, traffic detours Wednesday
Lac du Flambeau President John Johnson Sr. says increased drug abuse has claimed those most...
Tribal leader says pandemic has increased drug abuse