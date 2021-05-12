Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt following a crash in Rusk County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 8 at Log Cabin Road, near Weyerhaeuser.

Troopers responded to the one-vehicle rollover crash. The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries..

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was westbound on Hwy 8 and crossed the centerline. The vehicle went in the south ditch and hit a tree and a power pole. Troopers say the vehicle rolled, and it came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

