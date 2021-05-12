Advertisement

Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt following a crash in Rusk County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 8 at Log Cabin Road, near Weyerhaeuser.

Troopers responded to the one-vehicle rollover crash. The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries..

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was westbound on Hwy 8 and crossed the centerline. The vehicle went in the south ditch and hit a tree and a power pole. Troopers say the vehicle rolled, and it came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday

Latest News

18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
UPDATE: Some surviving cats available for adoption as investigation into deaths of 18 cats continues in Dunn Co.
Jacob Lutrropp and wife Caitlin Katie Ross and husband Matt
Siblings have their babies born at the same hospital on the same day
Siblings Have Babies Born on the Same Day
Siblings Have Babies Born on the Same Day
Cryptocurrency on the Rise
Cryptocurrency on the Rise