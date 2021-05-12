Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash

RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday after a vehicle rollover.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Alec Hulburt of Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene after officials reported to a vehicle rollover on Highway 73. The incident happened on Blueberry Road in the Township of Lawrence around 1:55 a.m.

Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann says when deputies arrived on scene they found a 2010 Chevy Silverado had hit a power pole and rolled several times in the ditch.

