Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday after a vehicle rollover.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Alec Hulburt of Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene after officials reported to a vehicle rollover on Highway 73. The incident happened on Blueberry Road in the Township of Lawrence around 1:55 a.m.
Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann says when deputies arrived on scene they found a 2010 Chevy Silverado had hit a power pole and rolled several times in the ditch.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.