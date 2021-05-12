Advertisement

Suit challenges restaurant aid priority to women, minorities

The lawsuit targets the period in which the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund would...
The lawsuit targets the period in which the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund would only process and fund requests from businesses owned by women and certain minorities.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A conservative legal outfit on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration for its prioritization of restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in its COVID-19 relief package.

They argue white men are being “pushed to the back of the line” for aid.

The lawsuit led by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty targets the period from May 3 until May 24 in which the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will only process and fund requests from businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Biden has previously said that female-owned and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.

