Advertisement

Travel is on the rise and so are gas prices

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices are on the rise around the country. According to one price tracking app, it’s COVID-19 related.

GasBuddy, a traveling and navigation app, predicted in their 2021 fuel price outlook that gas prices would rise as COVID restrictions loosen. With more people out on the road and less staying at home, the demand for gas has increased.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Pat De Haan, says there a number of factors that could lead to the price changes.

“This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand,” De Hann said.

GasBuddy expects gas prices to pass $3 over the summer, but to come back down in the upper $2 range.

Even drivers who may not need as much as as others, like Eau Claire resident Andrea Anderson, still worry for those who may not be able to keep up the price changes.

“The reality of people having to really watch their driving in this time when they’re already feeling a pinch potentially with their incomes. I feel especially for those who are hourly wage people,” Anderson said.

Even college students are not looking forward to this upward trend in fuel prices.

“As a college student you don’t want additional costs so that’s just kind of one more thing to worry about,” UW-Eau Claire Student Adam Cook said.

To read the full report from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Latest News

Packers release 2021 Schedule
Eau Claire Cavs
Eau Claire Cavaliers celebrate 50 years
diaper
Supporting the Diaper Drive 05/12/2021
NPW
National Police Week Salutes Officers 05/12/2021