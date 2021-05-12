Travel is on the rise and so are gas prices

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices are on the rise around the country. According to one price tracking app, it’s COVID-19 related.

GasBuddy, a traveling and navigation app, predicted in their 2021 fuel price outlook that gas prices would rise as COVID restrictions loosen. With more people out on the road and less staying at home, the demand for gas has increased.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Pat De Haan, says there a number of factors that could lead to the price changes.

“This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand,” De Hann said.

GasBuddy expects gas prices to pass $3 over the summer, but to come back down in the upper $2 range.

Even drivers who may not need as much as as others, like Eau Claire resident Andrea Anderson, still worry for those who may not be able to keep up the price changes.

“The reality of people having to really watch their driving in this time when they’re already feeling a pinch potentially with their incomes. I feel especially for those who are hourly wage people,” Anderson said.

Even college students are not looking forward to this upward trend in fuel prices.

“As a college student you don’t want additional costs so that’s just kind of one more thing to worry about,” UW-Eau Claire Student Adam Cook said.

