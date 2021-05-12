Michigan Gov. Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge’s profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn’t shut down.
The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company.
Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12. She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill.
Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it.
Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.
