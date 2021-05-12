Advertisement

Michigan Gov. Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating

Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency...
Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge’s profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn’t shut down.

The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company.

Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12. She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill.

Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it.

Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt

Latest News

The Senate voted Tuesday on measures that include requiring police to post use-of-force...
Wisconsin Senate passes first police reform bills
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the...
Wisconsin GOP-led Legislature approves election law changes
National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill
Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income