Wisconsin disabled community opposes election law changes: ‘Ultimately, they’re harming a very large minority’

The impact on voters with disabilities and older adults of voting bills advancing in the State Legislature this week.
Schaefer or Katz?
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Coming off an election year that saw historic levels of absentee balloting in Wisconsin amid the pandemic, legislative republicans have authored a series of bills aimed at changing the way Wisconsinites vote.

“Ultimately, they’re harming a very large minority,” says voter Stephanie Birmingham of Sturgeon Bay who has a rare bone disorder and uses a wheelchair.

Birmingham says these bills would affect her ability to vote as a non-driver.

“Limiting who can return a ballot really makes a lot of assumptions about people with disabilities,” says Birmingham.

Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition is voicing concern Wednesday over a number of bills circulating through state legislature.

One bill would prohibit clerks from filling out missing voting information on the absentee ballot certificate.

“We’re concerned that a lot of voters may not have their vote counted and may be disenfranchised if clerks don’t have the ability to correct these minor defects,” says Barbara Beckert with the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition. “And if instead they have to mail the ballot back to the voter and allow time for the voter to receive and return the ballot.”

One of the measures that the Wisconsin Senate passed on Tuesday would prohibit anyone other than a member of a voter’s immediate family or a legal guardian from returning a completed absentee ballot for another person; Beckert finds it restrictive.

“So many absentee voters are non-drivers, and they may rely on friends, neighbors, extended family or others to deliver their absentee ballots to the clerk or a secured drop-box,” Beckert says.

Violators would be guilty of a class one felony.

Andy Thain of Thorp shares Beckert’s concerns.

“Sometimes it’s a friend who helps, sometimes that’s a family member, that helps and sometimes it has been paid staff,” as Thain explains his planning process in order to cast his ballot.

Thain’s parents are full time dairy farmers and says finding someone to help him vote is difficult.

“To layer on the challenges around making this plan to go vote, if you layer possible felony convictions or felony charges on top of that, that’s going to dramatically reduce my options...” says Thain.

GOP lawmakers say these bills were needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election and are aimed at restoring confidence in elections.

Several state legislators, who authored these bills, did not reply to WEAU seeking comment Wednesday.

Both bills must still clear the assembly and be signed by Governor Evers before becoming law; Evers is expected to veto.

