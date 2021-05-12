Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP-led Legislature approves election law changes

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the...
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing millions of American voters worried about their health to scramble to vote by mail for the first time. But a requirement in a handful of states, including presidential battleground North Carolina and Wisconsin, that a witness or notary public sign a ballot envelope is tripping up some voters early. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has approved bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals passed Tuesday were all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but GOP lawmakers say they are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The measures are part of a national push by Republicans to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unfounded claims that there was widespread fraud and abuse.

Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans are perpetuating a lie. Republicans say they’re trying to restore confidence in elections.

