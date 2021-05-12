Advertisement

Wisconsin man sentenced on drug charges in Gogebic County

According to Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs, Joshua Alan Perren was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 30 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Joshua Perren mugshot
Joshua Perren mugshot(Gogebic County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Clark
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Onalaska, Wisconsin, was sentenced to prison in Gogebic County Circuit Court on Tuesday. According to Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs, Joshua Alan Perren was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 30 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was sentenced as a 2nd notice habitual offender.

A credit for 267 days in jail is included in the prison time, according to court documents. A second count of conspiracy was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Latest News

The partnership between Mid-State and Adams-Friendship High School helps advance the statewide...
Entire Adams-Friendship senior class accepted at Mid-State Technical College
Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS briefing on 5/8/2020 (WSAW photo)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Advocates and those with disabilities said the Republican-backed measures put those with...
Wisconsin disabled community opposes election law changes
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash