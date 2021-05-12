Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate passes first police reform bills

The Senate voted Tuesday on measures that include requiring police to post use-of-force...
The Senate voted Tuesday on measures that include requiring police to post use-of-force policies online.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has passed the first police reform bills in the state since George Floyd died last year.

The Senate voted Tuesday on measures that would create a $600,000 grant program for police; require police to post use-of-force policies online; require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report; require police to share personnel files during the hiring process; and require Milwaukee and Madison’s police oversight commissions to add union nominees.

The legislation now goes to the Assembly.

The bills are non-controversial but their main sponsors, Republican Van Wanggaard and Democrat Lena Taylor, say they’re a start toward accountability. They say other bills are coming, including a ban on choke holds.

