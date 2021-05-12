Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
A sign in Trempealeau County supporting the 2nd Amendment sanctuary cause
Trempealeau County may soon become 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
The Pickle
Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Latest News

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
Evers still plans to spend about $620 million he had initially planned for small business,...
Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus
This combination photo shows, from left, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and the...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Go-Go’s in Rock Hall on first try